Storm downs trees, floods streets in Waterloo Region

An overnight storm flooded streets and knocked down trees in Waterloo Region.

At least three trees fell at Mount Hope Cemetery, blocking some of the walking pathways in the cemetery. Officials said the trees were mostly cleared by Wednesday afternoon and only three stones were knocked over. There was no aesthetic damage and they just needed to be put back on their foundations and resealed.

Waterloo Region certainly didn’t get the worst of the #ONStorm from last might - but you may come across pooling on local roads or some downed trees/branches if you’re heading out this morning. pic.twitter.com/0giL2rGqxr

The parking lot at a rental complex on Lawrence Avenue in Kitchener experienced some flooding overnight. Crews had to pump the water out on Wednesday morning.

Allan Wallace lives at the residential complex on Lawrence Avenue. His parking lot was flooded when he went to get something from his car at 6 a.m.

He said it ruined his shoes.

“I have to throw them out. They were all soaking wet,” said Wallace.

Other residents at the same complex said while crews worked quickly to get all the water out just after noon, they had a tough time getting out of the parking lot, like Jeffrey Conley’s fiancé.

“She mentioned she was worried that the water would actually go into her car when she was going through it,” said Conley.

Pictures for context #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/vvCD1vlLsd

Provincial police tweeted about flooding on Highway 7/8 eastbound at Courtland Avenue as well, reminding drivers to slow down on wet roads.

Heavy rain resulting in large pooling of water covering live lanes and shoulders. #Hwy7-8 eastbound at Courtland Av. #Slowdown #CambridgeOPP #wetroads #MTO ^td pic.twitter.com/wUXULkIeCS

A spokesperson with the City of Waterloo said the call volume was low for the storm. They were called to six incidents, which are scheduled for repair over the next few days.

Kitchener staff they received a couple of calls, but there was minimal impact in the city. The calls will be addressed through regular operations.

Severe thunderstorms travelled across southern Ontario on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving some areas without power.