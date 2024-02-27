Storm expected to hit Alberta Rockies to close part of Icefields Parkway
A winter storm expected to drop almost half a metre of snow in the Alberta Rockies is leading Parks Canada to close a portion of a major highway.
The federal agency that manages the country's national parks, conservation areas and historic sites said in a media release Tuesday the storm is expected to reach Banff and Jasper national parks on Wednesday, leading it to close a portion of the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93N) for avalanche control work.
Parks Canada said 45 centimetres of snow and high winds are forecast for the area on Wednesday and that the additional precipitation, combined with 50 centimetres that has already fallen "on an unstable snow base" requires avalanche control measures.
The anticipated closure between Jasper National Park's Athabasca Falls and Banff National Park's Saskatchewan River Crossing begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end at 5 p.m. Friday.
Parks Canada said the distance of closed road may be reduced to between Parker Ridge and Saskatchewan River Crossing if conditions allow it.
