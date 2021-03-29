Storm forces several communities to go without power overnight

People in several communities across the province will be in the dark over night according to SaskPower.

On Monday night, the company said 14,500 customers were without power because of the large snowstorm that slammed much of the province. Saskpower says as of 4:30 p.m., it’s outage centre had received over 9,000 calls since the storm began.

“We have experienced a large number of outages as a result of the storm, ranging from the Maple Creek to Prince Albert. A number of these communities will be without power overnight, as conditions remain unsafe to work in,” the company said in a news release.

SaskPower says customers in Lucky Lake, Beechy, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Elrose, Kyle, Colleville, Eatonia, Whitebear, Shaunavon, Maple Creek and Macklin would likely be without power overnight.

The company has been dealing with power outages in Saskatoon and several parts of the province throughout the day.

In Saskatoon, the company said power was knocked out in Aspen Ridge, Evergreen, University Heights and Rosewood. By 2 p.m., Saskpower said those areas had their power restored..