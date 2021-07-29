Storm forces temporary closure of road to beach in Port Stanley, Ont.

A storm that rolled through Elgin County Thursday morning forced the temporary closure of the main road to Port Stanley beach.

Children could be seen taking advantage of the high water, playing with inflatable water toys outside their William Street cottages.

Children playing in the high water with inflatable water toys in Port Stanley, Ont. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell/ CTV News)

Flooding only impacted the lower points of the street. Water dissipated later Thursday morning as the sun came out and the road was reopened before local businesses were affected.

Central Elgin public works crews tell CTV News London this level of flooding is normal any time it rains heavily.