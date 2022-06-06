Storm leaves a trail of damaged trees and trailers near the Sault

As the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority issues a flood outlook statement for the region, a local campground is still cleaning up after a violent wind storm moved through the area last Friday.

Pictures and videos of what appears to be a funnel cloud have been making the rounds on social media since the storm.

Trailers were damaged as high winds brought down trees at Bell's Point Beach Campground in Garden River First Nation, just outside the Sault. There are no reports of injuries.

While some have speculated that last Friday's storm spawned a tornado, Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said confirming a tornado touchdown is not always easy.

“One of the challenges of confirming tornadoes is whenever we get videos of tornadoes, and there’s trees blocking the view, we can’t really be sure if a tornado actually touched down," said Cheng.

He added while there is no investigation currently underway into whether the storm produced a tornado, people should still send in their pictures and videos of the storm to Environment Canada or the Northern Tornadoes Project based at Western University.

Meantime, Cheng said with the summer season upon us – and people anxious to take in the outdoors – it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast.

“With the summer coming, more warm weather, more humid weather, and those are the necessary ingredients for thunderstorms," he said.

"Be careful out there, and always watch the sky when the weather deteriorates, have a plan in place, and take the necessary precaution.”