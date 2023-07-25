Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers were left without power on Tuesday due outages caused by an overnight storm.
Manitoba Hydro reported that more than 3,400 customers in the Linden Woods area were without power on Tuesday morning. By around 2 p.m., the area was mostly restored, except for 100 customers who remain without power.
Crews also responded to an outage in Winnipeg’s Crestview neighbourhood. The Crown corporation tweeted that 400 customers near Saskatchewan Avenue are without power due to a pole fire. Hydro is hoping to have power restored by 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., Hydro tweeted about an outage in Winnipeg’s St. John’s area that is affecting about 2,060 people. There is no estimated time for restoration as of yet.
A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said Winnipeg experienced a number of storm-related outages on Tuesday.
Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The outages impacting the largest number of people will be dealt with quickly; however, the more isolated outages may take a bit more time.
Winnipeggers are reminded that if they see a downed line, they need to treat it as if it’s a live line and keep a safe distance. They should also call 911 as there may be a fire risk.
