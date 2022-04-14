Storm prompts Canada Post to suspend delivery in southern Manitoba
Canada Post has suspended delivery in southern Manitoba due to the storm.
On Wednesday, the Crown corporation issued a red delivery service alert for southern Manitoba, including in Brandon and Winnipeg. This alert, which remains in effect, means that delivery is suspended until it is safe to resume.
At this time, Canada Post does not expect mail delivery to resume until Tuesday, April 19. The Crown corporation noted that it has contingency plans to ensure deliveries are as quick as possible next week.
Canada Post encourages its customers to clear the snow and ice from their sidewalks, stairs and driveways, in order to provide the courier with safer access to their front door.
Canada Post service alerts can be found online, where active and archived alerts, as well as updates, are posted.
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.