Storm prompts rainfall warnings in parts of southern Ontario
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Rainfall warnings have been issued in several regions along the coast of Lake Ontario as a summer system brings heavy rain and a risk of flooding to parts of southern Ontario.
Niagara region was put under a rainfall warning on Monday, along with Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand.
Environment Canada warns anywhere from 40 to 60 mm of rain could fall in some areas, with an additional 10 to 20 mm possible by Monday afternoon.
Rainfall warnings have also been put in place from Kingston to Cornwall.
The national weather agency says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued by Environment Canada as of 10:40 a.m. Monday
-
N.B. RCMP investigate alleged child luring, child pornography incident on SnapchatThe RCMP in New Brunswick is looking to speak with anyone who interacted with a Snapchat user as part of an investigation into child pornography and child luring.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHUThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, SeptemberCalgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.
-
Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Missing woman last seen in VancouverPolice are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study saysThe COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public inputThe Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
-
Cyclist steals car on Gardiner Expressway from elderly woman in broad daylightA cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.
-
Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready schoolConstruction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.
-
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.