Storm risk includes outages and travel disruption Friday into Saturday

A major winter storm will impact much of eastern Canada Thursday into Saturday.

Environment Canada is issuing special weather statements from Ontario to Atlantic Canada cautioning the risks of power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

The storm will bring the Maritimes heavy rain, some snow, and high winds Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

There is a risk of storm surge conditions on parts of the coast including south-facing shorelines of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, coastal Prince Edward Island, as well as the Bay of Chaleur and Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick.

The greatest risk of elevated coastal water levels is late Friday into Saturday at high tides.

WIND

A strong east-to-southeast wind will develop in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia Friday afternoon. Peak gusts could reach 70 to 100 km/h with gusts on exposed areas of the coast 100 to 110 km/h.

By Friday around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., that wind will have developed across the entirety of the Maritimes. The peak wind exits New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia by Saturday 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Peak wind exiting Prince Edward Island and eastern mainland Nova Scotia Saturday from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Peak wind exiting Cape Breton Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

While down from peak strength, the wind will remain gusty Saturday into Sunday. It will be mainly from the southwest and have widespread gusts of 30 to 60 km/h. Gusts of 50 to 70 km/h for exposed areas of the coast.

Historical weather systems with similar winds have been associated with power outages. It is also advised to secure easily wind-blown objects, such as holiday decorations, ahead of the strong wind. Travel services such as ferries and flights could also be impacted by delays.

RAIN & SNOW

On the eastern side of the storm track, we end up largely with rainier weather conditions though some accumulating wet snow is possible in northern New Brunswick.

The arrival of rain and snow will coincide with the increasing winds. Rain into southwestern Nova Scotia and snow turning to rain in western New Brunswick by noon Friday.

Rain will be across the Maritimes by Friday evening with a mix of snow and rain in northern New Brunswick. The snow and rain should clear the Maritimes west-to-east through Saturday morning.

A general 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected. Higher rain totals of 40 to 60 mm are possible near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and in the southwest of New Brunswick.

It’s enough rain in a short period of time that there is a risk of runoff creating hydroplaning conditions on roads or contributing to some localized flooding.

The mix of snow and rain in northern New Brunswick could contribute to some slushy accumulations of 5 to 15 cm. The area at the highest risk of that accumulation would be approximately along and north of a line from Plaster Rock to Miramichi.

If travelling into Quebec and Ontario, be aware that more significant amounts of snow are expected from the storm for those provinces.

THE COAST

Environment Canada cautions a risk of storm surge at high tides during the passage of the stormy weather.

The high tides that need to be watched the closest are those Friday night and Saturday. Those times coincide the most with some of the stronger winds and increased near coastal wave action.

The storm will of course bring hazardous weather to ocean areas and any operating parties in those waters should consult a detailed marine forecast.