London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning

The wild weather isn't quite done with southern Ontario just yet, as Environment Canada has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday night.

According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm is moving through the region. As of 9:42 p.m., the affected areas include:

London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County

Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County.

The main risk of Thursday's storm is heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storm, which is currently moving east at 15km/h. Potential hazards include torrential rain with totals of between 50 - 75mm possible in London, and up to 100mm of rain possible in Sarnia-Lambton.

It has been a stormy week after Wednesdays’ round of severe weather.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.