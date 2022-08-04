iHeartRadio

London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning

Powerful thunderstorms made their way across southern Ontario on August 3, 2022, which whipped up winds and dumped heavy rain throughout the region. This was the scene in rural Newbury, Ont. (Source: Rhonda Sutherland)

The wild weather isn't quite done with southern Ontario just yet, as Environment Canada has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday night.

According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm is moving through the region. As of 9:42 p.m., the affected areas include:

  • London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County
  • Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County. 

The main risk of Thursday's storm is heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storm, which is currently moving east at 15km/h. Potential hazards include torrential rain with totals of between 50 - 75mm possible in London, and up to 100mm of rain possible in Sarnia-Lambton. 

It has been a stormy week after Wednesdays’ round of severe weather.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27. 

12