London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning
The wild weather isn't quite done with southern Ontario just yet, as Environment Canada has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday night.
According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm is moving through the region. As of 9:42 p.m., the affected areas include:
- London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County
- Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County.
The main risk of Thursday's storm is heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storm, which is currently moving east at 15km/h. Potential hazards include torrential rain with totals of between 50 - 75mm possible in London, and up to 100mm of rain possible in Sarnia-Lambton.
It has been a stormy week after Wednesdays’ round of severe weather.
London’s forecast for the rest of the week
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
-
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extensionThe Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
-
Fire damages Fort Garry community center rinkFire damaged part of a Fort Garry hockey rink Thursday night.
-
'They're not thinking about hockey': Little appetite for first-ever summer world juniors tournamentThe shadow of scandal hangs over the World Junior Championships set to start in Edmonton next week.
-
Social isolation, loneliness associated with higher risks of heart attack and stroke: science reviewLoneliness can take a literal toll on the heart according to a new scientific statement, with researchers finding that social isolation was associated across numerous studies with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, among other adverse health outcomes.
-
Discovery in paleontologist's backyard reveals evidence of North America's early humansThe surprising discovery of mammoth fossils in a paleontologist's backyard have led to an even more unexpected finding. The roughly 37,000-year-old remains of a female mammoth and her calf show distinct signs of butchering, providing new evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than believed.
-
Terminated faculty call for a 'no' vote to Laurentian's plan of arrangementA group representing some of the terminated faculty members at Laurentian University are urging fellow creditors to vote no on the school's plan of arrangement. Laurentian needs a 'yes' vote to be able to exit CCAA protection but the letter suggests all parties need to go back to the bargaining table to get creditors a better deal.
-
Someone covered the 'C' in every Trutch Street sign in VancouverOne year after Vancouver city council voted to rename Trutch Street, a vigilante has taken the matter in their own hands.
-
Governing UCP denied application for Calgary Pride Parade, while other parties acceptedCalgary Pride is once again allowing political parties to march in the parade, but the governing United Conservative Party did not meet the threshold to grant its application to participate.
-
Handshakes and hugs return to international N.B.-Maine festivalHandshakes and hugs have returned to kick off a summer tradition between two communities on the New Brunswick-Maine border.