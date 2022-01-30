Storm set to slam Edmonton region

Get ready for a winter storm to hammer the Edmonton region and almost all of central and north-central Alberta Sunday night into Monday. The morning commute Monday will be significantly impacted.

Expect several centimetres of snow, howling wind and nose-diving temperatures.

​After another warm day Sunday, there's a risk of rain and some freezing rain this evening. That precipitation will quickly change over to snow Sunday night, and by the time it moves out of the Edmonton area mid-morning Monday, about 3 to 6 cm will have fallen (measuring will be tough due to drifting).

The REAL problem is going to be the wind. Gusts are forecast to be in the 50 to 60 km/h range after overnight Sunday and through Monday morning. Roads will be icy and snow-covered, and visibility will be way down thanks to blowing snow.

Temperatures will be in the -5 range early in the morning, and wind chill will be in the minus teens.

But, as colder air drops in from the north through the day, the temperature will drop to the minus teens in the afternoon and wind chill will be in the minus 20s.

Wind will gradually ease by late in the day Monday. But, the cold air will stick around until the end of the week.