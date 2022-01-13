Storm system expected to bring snow and freezing rain to Sask.

Temperatures got a little bit warmer this week, and honestly, it’s been nice to see these above seasonal conditions after being stuck in the freezer for so long to start the year.

Now, we are set to enjoy another day of above seasonal temperatures on Thursday, but don’t be fooled into thinking it will be calm out. Yes, I have to say it – a storm is on the way after the fog clears.

We are bracing for a low-pressure system to move through the province this afternoon and evening that is set to bring snow, wind and the chance of freezing rain. As of Wednesday, snowfall warnings were issued for communities in southeast Saskatchewan including Yorkton, Moosomin, Carlyle and Lumsden.

The system we are watching is moving in from Alberta. It will head towards central Saskatchewan this morning, starting with a wintery mix in places like Lloydminster and Kindersley, with the risk of freezing rain.

It will quickly push towards both Saskatoon and Regina throughout Thursday afternoon bringing more snow. Then, into the evening the system looks to really ramp up as it builds into the southeastern corner of the province where heavy snowfall is expected into Friday morning.

Currently it looks like the areas under those snowfall warnings will see 10 to 15 centimetres of accumulation. But many other areas could also see accumulation up to and around the 10 centimetre mark like Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Estevan.

So be prepared for some snow! Most areas in southern Saskatchewan will see some flurry or snow activity, or a bit of a wintery mix to the tune of a few centimetres.

You’ll also need to be prepared for freezing rain in some areas. This risk comes back to those warm temperatures because above freezing conditions mean that the conditions are right for freezing rain.

Many communities in southern Saskatchewan, including Regina, have the risk of freezing rain if they are on the southern side of this system.

Wind is also a hazard with this system, many communities across the province look to see gusts to 50 or 60 kilometres per hour.

This is going to lead to some blowing snow, and also means the conditions can change quite quickly. So if you are driving on the highways on Thursday and Friday check the Highway Hotline for current road conditions.

Drive safe out there and be aware of the weather. Happy shovelling again.