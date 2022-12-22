Storm systems threaten Maritime travel plans

Underneath the first rays of sunshine people in the area have seen in more than a week, the Newfoundland Ferry pulled into North Sydney on Thursday.

But the weather is expected to be quite different this coming weekend.

"A lot of people have taken our advice. They want make sure that they get home for the Christmas season,” said Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer.

Mercer says a lot of holiday travelers to and from Newfoundland switched their Friday and Saturday bookings to Wednesday and Thursday because of the forecasted wind and rain.

"The 23rd and 24th are fairly busy travel days, not only for passenger traffic but we also have significant volumes of commercial traffic,” Mercer said. “Those last minute presents that are trying to get across the Gulf."

Some will be on the highway earlier, too.

Michael Bradley of Lantz, N.S., along with his friends, were headed to Quebec for Christmas.

They decided to hit the road a day Thursday, one day early.

"The storm is supposed to be pretty bad. We don't want to get caught up in it,” Bradley said while grabbing breakfast at the Enfield Big Stop. "We were supposed to be leaving tomorrow, go up for Friday to Sunday, but we were looking at the weather and it's not looking too good."

There's also been an impact on people who planned to travel by bus. Maritime Bus called affected passengers on Thursday with operational changes affecting the holiday season.

Back at the ferry terminal in North Sydney, Marine Atlantic said they have put a third ship into service ahead of the holidays.

The MV Leif Ericsson will take some of that extra commercial traffic to and from Newfoundland.

Mercer adds all those big rigs crossing earlier than planned has created a bit of a traffic backlog.

"So our hope is that in the next 24 hours before that storm system hits, anybody that was required to travel to get home for Christmas will get to their destination,” he said.

Mercer says there are some who, for one reason or another, couldn't change their travel plans at the last minute.

He says some of them might wait until after the storm to get to where they're going for the holidays.