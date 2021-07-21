Storm that caused damage in Parry Sound was not a tornado, expert says
A powerful storm that ripped trees from their roots on Whitestone Lake in Parry Sound Wednesday was likely the work of a downburst, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.
Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist, says there was a faint signal of rotation on the radar Tuesday morning but "nothing dramatic."
"My radar assessment is that it was most likely a squall downburst, with max winds perhaps 90 km/h," Kimbell said in an email to CTV News.
The storm hit Parry Sound around 10 a.m. Tuesday as the weather agency issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for much of the region.
Residents on Whitestone Lake reported strong winds that downed trees onto vehicles, causing property damage.
Related Article: Possible tornado in Parry Sound, Ont. as residents report damaged property
Kimbell noted that he doubted the Northern Toronto Project would send someone to investigate.
The storm comes less than a week after an EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end neighbourhood on Prince William Way in Barrie.
The twister wreaked havoc, significantly damaging over 70 homes and displacing roughly 100 people.
-
Human bones found during Vancouver Island beach cleanupVolunteers picking up garbage on a remote beach on northwestern Vancouver Island made a grisly discovery Tuesday.
-
Temperatures remain steady, haze continues in southern AlbertaAlthough daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-20s this week, smoke aloft and morning fog has kept daytime temperatures below potential.
-
Manitoba research looking for 'existing or future risk' in mosquitoes and ticksResearchers from Brandon University are working to find present or future risks when it comes to mosquitoes and ticks in Manitoba.
-
B.C.'s wildfires a 'graphic reminder' of climate change, premier saysB.C.'s already troubling wildfire season is only expected to worsen in the days ahead, the province's premier warned Wednesday, calling the current conditions a reflection of climate change.
-
'Certainly a little frustrating': Windsor mayor surprised U.S. extending land border restrictionsWindsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s surprised and frustrated residents won’t be able to cross the land border into Detroit for at least another month.
-
-
'Monster' sturgeon hauled from Fraser River weighed more than 800 lbs., may be a century oldAn ancient fish caught in B.C.'s Fraser River recently is being described as an 'extremely rare' catch.
-
Fire ban lifted in Calgary after air quality improvesWith a special air quality statement now lifted by Environment Canada, the City of Calgary has lifted a fire ban put in place last week.
-
Suspect arrested after violent hardware store robberyA 27-year-old London man has been charged after a robbery at a northeast end hardware store on Tuesday.