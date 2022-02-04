iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Digby County schools are closed. Yarmouth and Shelburne county schools will dismiss students two hours early.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled for schools in the Clare region, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud and Ecole Rose-des-Vents. Classes are cancelled for schools in the Metro area and the North cluster. Schools in Argyle are OPEN , but students will be dismissed two hours early.
  • NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for the Burridge campus.
  • Acadia University: The campus is closed.
  • Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
  • Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
  • NSCAD: All campuses are closed.
  • St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Mount Allison University: The campus is closed.
  • University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus is closed. The Fredericton campus is open.
  • NBCC: The Moncton, Woodstock, Saint John, St. Andrews, Miramichi and Fredericton campuses are closed.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.
  • Holland College: All locations are closed.
  • University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.
