Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Digby County schools are closed. Yarmouth and Shelburne county schools will dismiss students two hours early.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled for schools in the Clare region, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud and Ecole Rose-des-Vents. Classes are cancelled for schools in the Metro area and the North cluster. Schools in Argyle are OPEN , but students will be dismissed two hours early.
- NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for the Burridge campus.
- Acadia University: The campus is closed.
- Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
- Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
- NSCAD: All campuses are closed.
- St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Mount Allison University: The campus is closed.
- University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus is closed. The Fredericton campus is open.
- NBCC: The Moncton, Woodstock, Saint John, St. Andrews, Miramichi and Fredericton campuses are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.
- Holland College: All locations are closed.
- University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.