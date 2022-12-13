iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations


Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022.

 

 NOVA SCOTIA

  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All Pictou County schools and the Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed.
  • CSAP: Schools are closed in the Cape Breton and Antigonish regions.
  • NSCC: The Pictou, Marconi, and Strait Area campuses are closed. The Wagmatcook Learning Centre is also closed.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning.

 

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND 

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools in Bluefield, Charlottetown, Morell, Souris and Montague families of schools are closed.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise : La-Belle-Cloche, François-Buote and St-Augustin schools are closed.
  • Holland College: Georgetown Centre Campus is closed today.
