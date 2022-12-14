Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Nova Scotia
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes cancelled at Boularderie Elementary, Jubilee Elementary, Ferrisview Elementary, Sydney Mines Middle School, Harbourside Elementary, Whitney Pier Memorial due to a power outage. Buses to travel on paved roads only.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes cancelled at Bayview Education Centre, Felix Marchand Education Centre, Richmond Education Centre, and East Antigonish Education Centre due to power outages. Two-hour delay for all schools due to road conditions.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All Cumberland County schools and Tatamagouche Regional Academy will be closed.
- Counseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial: Two-hour delay for École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port.
- NSCC Cumberland Campus is closed.
New Brunswick
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- NBCC Miramichi buildings to open at 10 a.m., classes to remain virtual.
Prince Edward Island
- Public Schools Branch: All schools closed
- University of Prince Edward Island: Delayed opening with update to come.
- Delayed opening for all provincial civil service offices