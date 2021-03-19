Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.

NOVA SCOTIA

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Most Holland College centres have delayed opening until 12:30 p.m. The Georgetown centre will be closed for the full day.

Government of P.E.I. has delayed opening at all provincial civil service offices in Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. All provincial civil service offices in Kings County has delayed opening until 12:30 p.m.

University of P.E.I. will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. The AVC Veterinary Teaching Hospital will remain open for emergencies.

Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.

All P.E.I. Public Libraries in the Queens County area, including Charlottetown, have delayed opening until 10:30 a.m. All libraries in Kings County are delayed until 12:30 p.m.

All Confederation Centre of Arts properties, including the art gallery and library, will be closing at 11:30 due to poor weather conditions.

