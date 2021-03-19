image.jpeg

Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.

NOVA SCOTIA

  

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND  

  • Most Holland College centres have delayed opening until 12:30 p.m. The Georgetown centre will be closed for the full day.
  • Government of P.E.I. has delayed opening at all provincial civil service offices in Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. All provincial civil service offices in Kings County has delayed opening until 12:30 p.m.
  • University of P.E.I. will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. The AVC Veterinary Teaching Hospital will remain open for emergencies.
  • Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.
  • All P.E.I. Public Libraries in the Queens County area, including Charlottetown, have delayed opening until 10:30 a.m. All libraries in Kings County are delayed until 12:30 p.m.
  • All Confederation Centre of Arts properties, including the art gallery and library, will be closing at 11:30 due to poor weather conditions.

This is a developing story. More will be added throughout the day.