Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Nova Scotia Community Centre Metro Campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley), Pictou campus, Marconi campus, Strait Area campus, Burridge campus (including the Digby Learning Centre), Shelburne campus, Annapolis Valley, Kingstec campus, Lunenburg campus, and Cape Breton campuses are closed due to weather conditions.
- The Saint Mary's University in Halifax has cancelled all in-person activities due to poor weather. Virtual classes will continue as scheduled unless students are informed otherwise. The COVID-19 testing centre at St. Mary's University will remain open on Friday despite the cancellations of in-person activities.
- All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre buildings will be closed for the day due to weather conditions.
- Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial's schools in the north group are closed for employees due to inclement weather.
- Cape Breton Regional Municipality's city hall building is closed and will be reassessed at 12 p.m. Most transit is currently still operating. Bus Route 3/4 Steele's Hill/New Aberdeen is cancelled until further notice.
- Solid Waste Curbside collection is cancelled in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality due to weather conditions.
- YWCA Halifax's offices and Early Learning Childcare Centre are closed due to weather conditions.
- Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality are closed for the day.
- CFB Halifax has delayed the opening of Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park and Willow Park unbtil 10 a.m. due to weather conditions. (While this delayed opening decision is applicable to most personnel working across Base properties, personnel required on-site for the progression of critical work, as identified by their Commanding Officers, are to follow that instruction.)
- Halifax Transit has several of their bus routes on their "snow plan". To find out if your preferred route is on snow plan, you can visit Halifax Transit's Twitter account or call 311.
- Chester Municipality waste collection will resume on Friday but people are asked to expect delays due to current weather conditions.
- Halifax Public Libraries has delayed opening until 12 p.m. at most of their branches and departments. The Captain William Spry Public Library will delay opening until 2:00pm.
- The Discovery Centre in Halifax has delayed opening until 10 a.m. due to poor weather conditions.
- The Museum of Natural History in Halifax has delayed opening until 11 a.m. due to poor weather conditions.
- The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax has delayed opening until 11 a.m.
- The Museum of Industry will delay opening until noon.
- Municipal offices in the Chester Municipality will be closed for the day due to poor weather conditions. Offices may be closed physically, but staff are still available virtually.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education buildings and worksites are closed for the day due to poor weather conditions. Support staff are not required to report to work.
- The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia has delayed opening until 11 a.m. They will reassess the situation by 10 a.m.
- The Halifax Stanfield International Airport says poor weather conditions may cause flight delays or cancellations. They are reminding travellers to check the status of their flights before arriving at the airport.
- Halifax Harbour Bridges has closed their MACPASS offices until 11 a.m.
- The Yarmouth Access office will be closed on Friday due to poor weather conditions.
- The Nova Scotia Public Health Mobile Unit in Mount Uniacke has delayed opening until 3 p.m. due to poor weather conditions.
- The Feed Nova Scotia office will be closed for the day. Trucks will not be making deliveries on Friday.
- Cape Breton University will be closed for the day due to poor weather conditions. This does not affect the Canada Games Centre.
- The Bridgewater Access Office will be closed on Friday.
- The COVID-19 pop-up rapid testing site at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building will delay opening until 2:30. The testing site at the Glasgow Square Theatre will delay opening until 4 p.m.
- Halifax Parks and Recreation facilities will delay opening. They will reassess the situation at 12 p.m.
- The Musquodoboit Harbour Public Library and Sheet Harbour Public Library will remain closed all day on Friday.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Most Holland College centres have delayed opening until 12:30 p.m. The Georgetown centre will be closed for the full day.
- Government of P.E.I. has delayed opening at all provincial civil service offices in Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. All provincial civil service offices in Kings County has delayed opening until 12:30 p.m.
- University of P.E.I. will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. The AVC Veterinary Teaching Hospital will remain open for emergencies.
- Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.
- All P.E.I. Public Libraries in the Queens County area, including Charlottetown, have delayed opening until 10:30 a.m. All libraries in Kings County are delayed until 12:30 p.m.
- All Confederation Centre of Arts properties, including the art gallery and library, will be closing at 11:30 due to poor weather conditions.
This is a developing story. More will be added throughout the day.