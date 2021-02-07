Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Monday, Feb. 8. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

NEW BRUNSWICK

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

All P.E.I. Public School Branch schools will be closed Monday.

UPEI campus is closed for the day Monday.

Holland College campuses are closed for the day Monday.

This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.



