Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Tuesday, Feb. 16. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will be closed Tuesday, with HRCE offices being closed until at least 11 a.m..
- All schools under the Conseil Scholaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) will be closed Tuesday.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed Tuesday.
- All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are closed Tuesday. Support staff are asked to report to work at their regular time.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed Tuesday. Offices and work sites will open at 10 a.m.
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed Tuesday.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed Tuesday. Schools in the Municipality of East Hants remain open to staff.
- All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) are closed Tuesday.
- Halifax Grammar School is closed Tuesday.
- Sacred Heart School of Halifax is closed Tuesday.
- Halifax Christian Academy Armdale and Timberlea Elementary Campus are closed Tuesday.
- Armbrae Academy is closed Tuesday.
- Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Metro campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley) will delay opening until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to impending weather conditions. Update expected at 10 a.m.
- Most other Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campuses are closed Tuesday: Annapolis Valley Campus, Cumberland Campus, the Amherst Learning Centre, Kingstec, Marconi, Pictou, Strait Area and Wagmatcook Learning Centre, and Truro campus.
- Cape Breton University campus will be closed Tuesday.
- Mount Saint Vincent University campus and on-campus services will delay opening Tuesday morning, with an update expected at 9 a.m.
- Saint Mary's University campus is open but monitoring weather conditions.
- Many Halifax recreation facilities will delay opening until at least noon on Tuesday, and the Halifax Public Gardens are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All Anglophone East Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
- All Angolophone South Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- All Anglophone North Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- All Anglophone West Schools will be closed Tuesday.
- All Francophone Nord-Est schools will be closed Tuesday.
- All Francophone Nord-Ouest schools will be closed Tuesday.
- All Francophone Sud schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Mount Allison University campus will close at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Online student services and activities will continue; no classes today due to the Winter Study Break.
- New Brunswick Community College Fredericton, Miramichi and St. Andrews campuses will be closed Tuesday. Classes will continue virtually.
- St. Thomas University campus will be closed Tuesday, classes will continue virtually and staff are permitted to work from home.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All P.E.I. Public School Branch schools will be closed Tuesday.
- P.E.I. French Language School Board schools will be closed Tuesday.
- Holland College campuses are closed for the day Tuesday. Distance classes will proceed as scheduled.
This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.