Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools and offices are closed today.
- All schools in Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, including those in the Municipality of East Hants and Cumberland, Pictou and Colchester Counties, are closed today due to the inclement weather forecast.
- All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed today due to weather/road conditions. Offices and work sites opening at 11 am.
- Classes are cancelled at all Strait Regional Centre for Education schools today. Support staff are asked to please report to work at your regular time.
- All South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
- All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
- Classes are cancelled for all students of the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education
- The following schools under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial are closed today:
- École Acadienne Pomquet, Étoile de l'Acadie, École Acadienne Truro, École Beau-Port, École Beaubassin, École Bois-Joli, École des Beaux-Marais, École du Carrefour, École du Grand-Portage, École Mer et Monde, École NDA, École secondaire du Sommet.
- All Nova Scotia Community College Metro Campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley), Lunenburg campus, Marconi campus, Pictou campus, Truro campus, Shelburne campus, Burridge Campus including Digby Learning Centre are closed due to weather conditions.
- Dalhousie University Halifax and Truro Campuses closed due to weather, courses suspended.
- Dalhousie Agricultural Halifax and Truro Campuses closed due to weather, courses suspended.
- Saint Mary's University campus closed for in-person classes and services. Virtual classes will continue as scheduled unless students are informed otherwise by individual professors.
- Mount Saint Vincent University On-campus services (including Library, Fitness Centre, Bookstore & Health Office) will not be available on February 2. All student services will be available virtually. Online classes will continue, technology permitting. Check Moodle or class cancellations page for info.
- Halifax Transit Routes 14 & 32 are now on Snow Plan. Buses will continue straight on Herring Cove Rd. in both directions. No service to Osborne St, Tamarack Dr, Mountain Rd, Cowie Hill Rd, Ridge Valley Rd, or Highfield St.
- The Tancook Island ferry is cancelled for the day due to weather.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All Anglophone East School District Operations will be closed today.
- All Francophone Sud schools will be closed today.
- Université de Moncton campus is closed for the day. All activities and classes are canceled for the period from 6 a.m. to midnight.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All Prince Edward Island Public School Branch classes are cancelled for today.