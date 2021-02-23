image.jpeg

Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Tuesday, Feb. 23. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • All Anglophone East Schools will be closed for the day Tuesday.
  • Anglophone North schools in the Miramichi area and Rexton are closed today.
  • All schools in the Anglophone South School District are OPEN at their usual time, but buses are running on a two-hour delay.
  • All Francophone South schools in the Miramichi area are closed today. Many buses are delayed.
  • Crandall University campus opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm. 