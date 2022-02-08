iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and bus interruptions for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All Digby County schools are closed. Yarmouth and Shelburne schools remain open.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: Back road closures are in place for Lunenburg and Queens County.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Buses will be running on paved roads only.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Buses are travelling on paved roads only.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Buses will be travelling on paved roads only in Cape Breton County and Victoria County (south of Smokey). Schools north of Smokey will be dismissed one hour early.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at schools in the Clare and Greenwood areas.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: Some buses are operating on a modified run.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone West School District: Schools in weather zones 3 to 9 are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed EXCEPT for schools in Quispamsis and Saint John, which remain open.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes in the Westisle Family of Schools are cancelled. The Three Oaks, Kinkora and Kensington families will proceed following a one-hour delay. All other schools will operate on their regular schedule.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: Ecole Pierre-Chiasson is closed for the day. Ecole Evangeline and Ecole-sur-Mer will proceed following a one-hour delay.
12