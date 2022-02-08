Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and bus interruptions for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All Digby County schools are closed. Yarmouth and Shelburne schools remain open.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: Back road closures are in place for Lunenburg and Queens County.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Buses will be running on paved roads only.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Buses are travelling on paved roads only.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Buses will be travelling on paved roads only in Cape Breton County and Victoria County (south of Smokey). Schools north of Smokey will be dismissed one hour early.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at schools in the Clare and Greenwood areas.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: Some buses are operating on a modified run.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in weather zones 3 to 9 are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed EXCEPT for schools in Quispamsis and Saint John, which remain open.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: Classes in the Westisle Family of Schools are cancelled. The Three Oaks, Kinkora and Kensington families will proceed following a one-hour delay. All other schools will operate on their regular schedule.
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: Ecole Pierre-Chiasson is closed for the day. Ecole Evangeline and Ecole-sur-Mer will proceed following a one-hour delay.