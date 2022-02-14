Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- Saint Mary's University: The campus will delay opening until noon. Classes will resume at 1 p.m.
- Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses will close at 12 p.m.
- University of King`s College: Campus will close at 12 p.m.
- Mount Saint Vincent University: Campus buildings will close at 4 p.m. On-campus classes scheduled to start after that time are cancelled.
- NSCAD: All campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- Cape Breton University: The CBU campus and Prince Street location are closed.
- NSCC: The NSCC has decided to close all campuses for the day.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick. All schools are open but some buses are delayed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: Classes are cancelled at all schools.