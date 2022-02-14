iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • Saint Mary's University: The campus will delay opening until noon. Classes will resume at 1 p.m.
  • Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses will close at 12 p.m.
  • University of King`s College: Campus will close at 12 p.m.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University: Campus buildings will close at 4 p.m. On-campus classes scheduled to start after that time are cancelled.
  • NSCAD: All campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • Cape Breton University: The CBU campus and Prince Street location are closed.
  • NSCC: The NSCC has decided to close all campuses for the day.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • There are no school closures in New Brunswick. All schools are open but some buses are delayed.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
