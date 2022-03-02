iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Cumberland and Colchester counties and in the Municipality of East Hants are closed. Schools in Pictou County are open.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Richmond Education Centre/Academy is closed. All other schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Rose-des-Vents, au Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, at schools in the Clare and Argyle areas, and at l'Ecole acadienne de Truro.
  • NSCC: The Truro campus is closed.

NEW  BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • District Scolaire Francophone Sud: All schools are closed EXCEPT for schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Quispamsis, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint John and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, which remain OPEN.
