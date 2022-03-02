Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Cumberland and Colchester counties and in the Municipality of East Hants are closed. Schools in Pictou County are open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Richmond Education Centre/Academy is closed. All other schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Rose-des-Vents, au Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, at schools in the Clare and Argyle areas, and at l'Ecole acadienne de Truro.
- NSCC: The Truro campus is closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- District Scolaire Francophone Sud: All schools are closed EXCEPT for schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Quispamsis, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint John and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, which remain OPEN.
