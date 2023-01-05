iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations


Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All Digby County schools are closed. Both Shelburne and Yarmouth County are open.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Annapolis County are closed. Schools in Kings County and West Hants are open.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are canceled in the Clare and South Shore region. All other schools are open.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • There are no schools closures in P.E.I.
