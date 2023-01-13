Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
- The Moncton campus of the Université de Moncton is closed until 1 p.m.
- UNB Fredericton will remain closed for the day.
- St. Thomas University will remain closed for the day.
- NBCC Woodstock, NBCC Fredericton, NBCC Moncton, NBCC Miramichi, NBCC Saint John, the Allied Health Education Centre and the corporate office are closed. Classes will continue virtually.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All classes in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- All Holland College campuses are closed.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- CSAP: École Rose-des-Vents will delay opening by two hours.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School will begin dismissing students at 12:30 p.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Schools north of Smokey are dismissing early. Buses will leave Cabot Education Centre at 12:15 p.m. and then proceed to North Highlands and Cape Smokey Elementary.
- NSCC: Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, will remain closed.