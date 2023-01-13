iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations


Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
  • The Moncton campus of the Université de Moncton is closed until 1 p.m. 
  • UNB Fredericton will remain closed for the day.
  • St. Thomas University will remain closed for the day.
  • NBCC Woodstock, NBCC Fredericton, NBCC Moncton, NBCC Miramichi, NBCC Saint John, the Allied Health Education Centre and the corporate office are closed. Classes will continue virtually.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • All classes in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled.
  • All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
  • All Holland College campuses are closed.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
  • CSAP:  École Rose-des-Vents will delay opening by two hours.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School will begin dismissing students at 12:30 p.m.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Schools north of Smokey are dismissing early. Buses will leave Cabot Education Centre at 12:15 p.m. and then proceed to North Highlands and Cape Smokey Elementary.
  • NSCC: Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, will remain closed.
