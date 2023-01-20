Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

NOVA SCOTIA

• All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools, offices and worksites are closed.

• All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools, offices and worksites are closed.

• All South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools and worksites are closed.

• All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.

• All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.

• Students at Strait Regional Centre for Education schools in Guysborough County and Antigonish Town and County will begin dismissing at 12 p.m.

• CSAP: Clare, Argyle, South Shore and Greenwood schools and office are closed. Métro classes are cancelled. Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Truro.

• NSCC: Akerley Campus, Annapolis Valley Campus, including the Centre of Geographic Sciences, Burridge Campus, including the Digby Learning Centre, Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, Institute of Technology Campus, Ivany Campus, including the Aviation Institute, Kingstec Campus, Lunenburg Campus, Shelburne Campus, Strait Area Campus, including the Wagmatcook Learning Centre, and the Truro Campus are closed. NSCC Pictou Campus will close at 12 p.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND