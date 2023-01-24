Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools will open two hours later than usual. Buses will run two hours later than usual. Once buses are running, drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- The South Shore Regional Centre for Education is putting its backroads closure plan in effect for both Lunenburg and Queens Counties. Route 64 serving New Germany Elementary and New Germany Rural High School is running two hours late.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools -- Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants -- are closed. Office and worksites will remain open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School. Bus Routes 460 and 461 to Strait Area Education Recreation Centre and Tamarac Education Centre are not travelling on the Canso Causeway due to high winds. Inverness Education Centre/Academy will dismiss at 9:15 a.m. due to a power outage.
- Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Schools north of Smokey are dismissing at noon.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Truro and at the École NDA. École Rose-des-Vents is delayed opening by two hours.
- NSCC: The Cumberland Campus – including the Amherst Learning Centre -- will delay opening until noon.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All school buses in weather zones 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9 will be delayed one hour.
- Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
- Anglophone North School District: Buses in the Miramichi, Tabusintac and Rexton areas are delayed by one hour. Schools are open at their regular time. Buses in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are running on their regular schedules.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools in Sackville, Dorchester and Port Eglin are closed. Buses are delayed one hour in the Greater Moncton area, Salisbury, Petitcodiac, and Havelock area. All bussing in the Shediac, Cap Pele and Cocagne area is cancelled.
- Several Francophone South School District schools are closed.
- Mount Allison University will delay opening until 12 p.m. Classes, labs, and all activities on-campus are cancelled for the morning.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled.
- All French Language School Board schools are closed.
- UPEI will open at 10 a.m.
- All Holland College campuses will be opening at 12 p.m.