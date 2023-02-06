Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School will be dismissing students at 9:30 a.m. due to a power outage.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Caledonia Junior High, Portland Estates Elementary and Upper Musquodoboit Consolidated are closed to allow for clean up after flooding.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Enfield District Elementary and Maple Ridge Elementary are closed due to continued clean up work from flooding. All Pictou County Schools will be delayed opening by two hours due to road conditions. Buses will run two hours later than usual. West End Memorial School in Springhill, N.S., will be dismissed at 9:45 a.m. due to flooding.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All buses are travelling on paved roads only due to road conditions. Classes are cancelled at Inverness Education Centre/Academy due to a heating issue. Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School due to a power outage.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School buses will be traveling on paved roads only. Classes are cancelled at Sydney Academy. Pre-primary classes at Donkin School are canceled.
- CSAP: École Beau-Port is closed due to a power outage.
- Dalhousie University: Tupper Tower, Wallace McCain Learning Common, and the Biology/Earth Sciences Wing of the LSC are closed for repairs.
- Cape Breton University: The Cineplex Classroom Location is closed due to maintenance repairs.
- NSCC: Strait Area Campus will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. due to a waterline break.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone South School District: Saint John High School, River Valley Middle School and Fundy Shores School are closed due to water issues.
- Anglophone North School District: Lord Beaverbrook Elementary School is closed due to water issues.
- Anglophone East School District: Riverview Middle School is closed due to building operations.
- Francophone Northeast School District: L'école Soeur-Saint-Alexandre, de Lamèque, is closed due to water damage.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
There are no schools closures in P.E.I.