Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Drivers in Digby County will be using their discretion on unpaved roads.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Annapolis County are closed. Schools in Kings County and West Hants are opening two hours later than usual. Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education is implementing its backroad closure plan for Lunenburg and Queens Counties.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at all Strait Regional Centre for Education schools.
- Classes are cancelled for all Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education students except for Sydney Academy which will continue with online learning as scheduled.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at École NDA, École Beau-Port, École acadienne de Pomquet and École acadienne de Truro. École Rose-des-Vents is delayed opening by two hours.
- NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, is closed.
- CBU campus and associated offices are closed for the morning and afternoon. The status of evening classes will be announced by 4 p.m. Any class starting before 5 p.m. are cancelled.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
- University of New Brunswick: The UNB Fredericton campus is closed. The UNB Saint John campus will delay opening until noon.
- St. Thomas University is closed.
- Moncton University: The Edmundston campus and Shippagan campus are closed for the day.
- NBCC: The Fredericton, corporate office, Woodstock, Miramichi, Saint John and AHEC buildings are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- All Holland College campuses are closed.