Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Drivers in Digby County will be using their discretion on unpaved roads.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Annapolis County are closed. Schools in Kings County and West Hants are opening two hours later than usual. Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education is implementing its backroad closure plan for Lunenburg and Queens Counties.
  • All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
  • Classes are cancelled at all Strait Regional Centre for Education schools.
  • Classes are cancelled for all Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education students except for Sydney Academy which will continue with online learning as scheduled.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at École NDA, École Beau-Port, École acadienne de Pomquet and École acadienne de Truro. École Rose-des-Vents is delayed opening by two hours.
  • NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, is closed.
  • CBU campus and associated offices are closed for the morning and afternoon. The status of evening classes will be announced by 4 p.m. Any class starting before 5 p.m. are cancelled.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
  • University of New Brunswick: The UNB Fredericton campus is closed. The UNB Saint John campus will delay opening until noon.
  • St. Thomas University is closed.
  • Moncton University: The Edmundston campus and Shippagan campus are closed for the day.
  • NBCC: The Fredericton, corporate office, Woodstock, Miramichi, Saint John and AHEC buildings are closed.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
  • All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
  • All Holland College campuses are closed.
