Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Bus route 413 is running 25 minutes late. Bus Route 415 will be unable to travel the Upper Clyde Road past Smokey Road in the morning due to road conditions. Both are Hillcrest Academy and Shelburne High School buses.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in West Hants will open two hours later than usual. Bus drivers will use their discretion in all areas.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education is implementing its backroad closure plan for both Lunenburg and Queens Counties.
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will delay opening by two hours.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All Pictou County schools are closed. Schools in East Hants will delay opening by two hours.
- All Strait Regional Centre for Education classes are cancelled.
- All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools are closed except for Sydney Academy which will continue with online learning as scheduled.
- CSAP: Schools of the Métro group will delay opening by two hours. Classes are cancelled at École acadienne de Pomquet, Beau-Port, NDA. The Centre scolaire Éotile de l'Acadie is closed.
- Dalhousie University: Halifax campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m. The Agricultural Campus will open on schedule.
- Saint Mary’s University will delay opening until 11 a.m.
- Mount Saint Vincent University will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.
- St. Francis Xavier University will delay opening until noon.
- Cape Breton University campus and associated offices are closed for the day.
- NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed. Metro Campuses -- Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley -- will delay opening until 11 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
There are no school closures in New Brunswick.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
There are no schools closures in P.E.I.