Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools in Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou Counties are closed.
- All Strait Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port, École NDA.
- NSCC: Pictou Campus, Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, Annapolis Valley Campus, including the Centre of Geographic Sciences, is closed. The Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre will close at 12 p.m.
- Dalhousie University Truro campus is closing at 1 p.m.
- Cape Breton University campus and associated offices will close at 4 p.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
- University of New Brunswick: The Fredericton campus is closed. The Saint John campus will close at 2 p.m.
- Moncton University: The Edmundston campus is closed until 5 p.m. The Shippagan campus will close at 1 p.m. The Moncton campus will close at 2 p.m.
- Mount Allison is closing at 12:30 p.m.
- St. Thomas University is closing at 11:30 am.
- NBCC: Miramichi buildings are closing at 12:30 p.m.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- All Holland College campus locations will close at 1 p.m.