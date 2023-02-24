Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

NOVA SCOTIA

• All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools are closed. Offices and worksites remain open.

• All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools, offices and worksites are closed.

• All South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools and worksites are closed.

• All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.

• All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools, including the counties of Cumberland, Colchester, Pictou and the Municipality of East Hants are closed. Offices and work sites remain open.

• CSAP: Clare, Argyle, South Shore, Metro-area schools and Truro are closed. Ecole Rose-des-Vents in Greenwood is also closed.

• NSCC: Metro Campuses, (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley) are closed today, along with Truro campus. The Annapolis Valley Campus will close at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather.

NEW BRUNSWICK

· There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

· There are no schools closures in P.E.I.