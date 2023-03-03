Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- All South Shore Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at all Strait Regional Centre for Education schools. There is a delayed opening of all buildings until 12 p.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools and worksites will delay opening by two hours.
- All CSAP classes are cancelled.
- Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are delaying opening until 1 p.m.
- University of King's College campus will delay opening until 1 p.m.
- Mount Saint Vincent University will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- Saint Mary’s University will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- St. Francis Xavier University will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- NSCC campuses and locations are closed except for the Burridge Campus, eCampus and Shelburne Campus. The Marconi Campus is delaying opening until 10 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: Buses in weather zones 4-9 will be delayed by one hour.
- Anglophone South School District: Buses will run on a one-hour delay.
- Anglophone North School District: Buses will be delayed by one hour for Rexton and Harcourt schools.
- Anglophone East School District: Salem Elementary School, Dorchester Consolidated School, Caledonia Regional High School, Tantramar Regional High School, Hillsborough Elementary School, Marshview Middle School, Port Elgin Regional School and Riverside Consolidated School are closed. All bussing in the Moncton, Riverview, Dieppe, Shediac , Petitcodiac, Havelock, and Salisbury areas will be on a one-hour delay.
- Moncton University: The Moncton campus is closed until 10 a.m.
- NBCC Moncton Campus buildings are opening at 10 a.m.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
• There are no school closures on P.E.I.