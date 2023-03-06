iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Cumberland County and Pictou County schools as well as Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Whycocomagh Education Centre and Bayview Education Centre.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School buses North of Smokey will be traveling on paved roads only.
  • CSAP: The school day is delayed by two hours at l'École NDA.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • There are no school closures in New Brunswick. This week is March break.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • All classes in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled. 
  • All French Language School Board classes are cancelled.
  • Some Holland College campuses are experiencing weather-related delays.
