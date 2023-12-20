Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

NOVA SCOTIA

All schools appear to be open.

NEW BRUNSWICK

• Anglophone South School District: Campobello Island Consolidated, Sir James Dunn Academy, Vincent Massey Elementary, Back Bay Elementary, Deer Island Community School, Lawrence Station Elementary, and St. Stephen High are all closed due to power outages.

• Anglophone West School District: Harvey Elementary, Harvey High, Keswick Valley Memorial, Kingsclear Consolidated, Liverpool Elementary, McAdam Elementary, Nashwaak Valley School, Oromocto High, Gesner Street Elementary, Hubbard Avenue Elementary, Harold Peterson Middle, Lincoln Elementary Community School, Geary Elementary Community School, Nashwaaksis Middle, Donald Fraser Memorial, Tobique Valley High, Bath Community School, Bristol Elementary, and Canterbury High are all closed due to power outages.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

All schools appear to be open.