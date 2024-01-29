iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Nova Scotia

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are canceled for all students.
  • Acadia University will be closing at 1 p.m.
  • Dalhousie University: Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
  • University’s of King’s College is closed.
  • Saint Mary’s University is closed.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University is closed.
  • NSCAD is closed.
  • St. Francis Xavier University is closed.
  • Cape Breton University campus, 500 George Street and Prince Street Locations, including the Nancy Dingwall Health and Counselling Clinic, are closed.
  • NSCC: All campuses are closed.

New Brunswick

  • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island

  • There are no school closures on P.E.I.
