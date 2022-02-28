iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and delays for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at North Highlands Elementary, Cabot Education Centre and Cape Smokey Elementary.
  • NSCC: The Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre will delay opening until 11 a.m.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Schools will open after a one-hour delay.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: Schools will open after a one-hour delay.
