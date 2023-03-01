iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

NOVA SCOTIA

  • All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed. All regional worksites will open at 10 a.m.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
  • CSAP: Classes are canceled for the Argyle and Clare regions.
  • NSCC: Shelburne Campus and Burridge Campus -- including the Digby Learning Centre -- will delay opening until 10 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • There are no school closures on P.E.I.
