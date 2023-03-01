Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed. All regional worksites will open at 10 a.m.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled for the Argyle and Clare regions.
- NSCC: Shelburne Campus and Burridge Campus -- including the Digby Learning Centre -- will delay opening until 10 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- There are no school closures on P.E.I.
