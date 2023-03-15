iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All SchoolsPlus March Break activities are cancelled.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All buses in weather zones 4-9 will be delayed by one hour.
  • Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
  • Francophone South School District: Several schools are closed or are experiencing bus delays.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: The Westisle family of schools are on a one-hour delay.
  • Holland College: Some campuses are experiencing weather-related delays.

  

