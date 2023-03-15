Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
NOVA SCOTIA
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All SchoolsPlus March Break activities are cancelled.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All buses in weather zones 4-9 will be delayed by one hour.
- Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
- Francophone South School District: Several schools are closed or are experiencing bus delays.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: The Westisle family of schools are on a one-hour delay.
- Holland College: Some campuses are experiencing weather-related delays.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.
-
Place Des Arts design wins big at world renown architecture awardsA local architecture firm is celebrating a big win from the 2023 Global Future Design Awards.
-
Inmate at psychiatric centre in Saskatoon dies: CSCAn inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.
-
Doctors shortage: Calls to talk about retaining Nova Scotia doctorsAs Nova Scotia tries to recruit doctors and health professionals amid a nationwide shortage, some believe more conversations need to happen to retain the professionals we already have.
-
Woman found dead in Saskatoon alleyway, police sayA woman was found dead in an alleyway in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on Wednesday, the Saskatoon police said.
-
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia.
-
Police release photo of man wanted in suspected hate crime on Toronto subway trainToronto police have released a photo of a suspect in connection with a suspected hate crime that saw a Muslim woman allegedly threatened with a knife on a TTC subway train.