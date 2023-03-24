Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
NOVA SCOTIA
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at schools in Richmond County, Inverness County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury. Classes are cancelled at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy. There is a two-hour delayed opening at schools in Antigonish Town and County. All buses in Guysborough County and Antigonish County will be travelling on paved roads only.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools and worksites are closed.
- CSAP: Centre Scolaire Étoile de L'Acadie is closed. Classes are canceled at École Beau-Port. École NDA and École acadienne acadienne de Pomquet are delaying opening by two hours.
- Cape Breton University: CBU Campus and associated offices will be closed for the morning. A decision on the status of the afternoon will be made by 11 a.m.
- NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: Buses in Zone 5 -- Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown -- will be delayed by one hour. There are no classes for K-8 students due to a professional learning day.
- Anglophone North School District: Buses are delayed by one hour.
- Anglophone East School District: Buses will run on a one-hour delay,
- Francophone South School District: There are several bus delays in place.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All parent-teacher interviews and PD day sessions will be delayed until 9:30 a.m.
- All Holland College locations are delaying opening until 10 a.m.