Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
NOVA SCOTIA
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools will open two hours later than usual. West Kings District High School is dismissing students at 12 p.m. due to a power outage.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Lunenburg County are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at schools in Antigonish Town and County and Guysborough County.
- NSCC: Several campuses are delayed opening.
- Dalhousie University: The Truro campus is delayed opening until noon.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All buses in weather zones 2-9 will be delayed one hour.
- Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools in Campbellton, Dalhousie and Jacquet River areas are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: Buses will run on a one-hour delay. Petitcodiac Regional School is closed following an early-morning fire.
- Francophone South School District: Several buses are running late.
- NBCC: St. Andrews campus will delay opening until 10 a.m.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are on a one-hour delay.
- French Language School Board: All schools are on a one-hour delay.