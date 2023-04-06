iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays


School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools will open two hours later than usual. West Kings District High School is dismissing students at 12 p.m. due to a power outage.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Lunenburg County are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at schools in Antigonish Town and County and Guysborough County.
  • NSCC: Several campuses are delayed opening.
  • Dalhousie University: The Truro campus is delayed opening until noon.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All buses in weather zones 2-9 will be delayed one hour.
  • Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools in Campbellton, Dalhousie and Jacquet River areas are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: Buses will run on a one-hour delay. Petitcodiac Regional School is closed following an early-morning fire.
  • Francophone South School District: Several buses are running late.
  • NBCC: St. Andrews campus will delay opening until 10 a.m.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools are on a one-hour delay.
  • French Language School Board: All schools are on a one-hour delay.
12