Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Carleton Consolidated Elementary School is closed due to a power outage. Digby Elementary will dismiss students at 10:15 a.m. and Digby Regional High will dismiss students at 11:15 p.m. due to power outages.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Cobequid Consolidated Elementary will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Rawdon and Cobequid District schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m. GR Saunders Elementary will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. Hants North/Kennetcook District will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l’Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port and Centre scolaire de l’Acadie.
  • NSCC: The Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, Pictou and Shelburne campuses are closed.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone West School District: Schools in weather zones 1 and 2 are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed, except for schools in Fredericton and Oromocto, which remain open.
  • NBCC: The St. Andrews Campus is closing at 12 p.m. The Saint John campus is closing at 2 p.m.
