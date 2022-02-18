Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Carleton Consolidated Elementary School is closed due to a power outage. Digby Elementary will dismiss students at 10:15 a.m. and Digby Regional High will dismiss students at 11:15 p.m. due to power outages.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Cobequid Consolidated Elementary will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Rawdon and Cobequid District schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m. GR Saunders Elementary will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. Hants North/Kennetcook District will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l’Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port and Centre scolaire de l’Acadie.
- NSCC: The Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, Pictou and Shelburne campuses are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in weather zones 1 and 2 are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed, except for schools in Fredericton and Oromocto, which remain open.
- NBCC: The St. Andrews Campus is closing at 12 p.m. The Saint John campus is closing at 2 p.m.