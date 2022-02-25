iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools will be dismissed three hours early.
  • Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in the Municipality of East Hants will be dismissed one hour early.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Greenwood, Clare and Argyle areas. Classes will end three hours early at CSRS. Elementary schools in the Metro region will be dismissed at noon. Secondary schools in the Metro area will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
