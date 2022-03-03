Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Colchester and Pictou counties and the Municipality of East Hants are closed. Schools in Cumberland County will be dismissed two hours early.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Students will be dismissed at noon.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes at Middle River/Baddeck Academy/Rankin School of the Narrows and the bus run from Memorial to Baddeck will be dismissed two hours early. Classes at Boularderie Elementary and all Cape Breton County schools will be dismissed one hour early.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Clare and Argyle areas, and at l’Ecole Rose-des-Vents and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud. Classes are cancelled at all Metro schools and at l’Ecole acadienne de Truro. Students at l’Ecole Beau-Port and l’Ecole NDA will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Students at l’Ecole acadienne de Pomquet will be dismissed at noon and students at Centre scolaire etoile de l’Acadie will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
- NSCC: The Strait Area campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed. The Metro campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley) will close at 12 p.m. The Annapolis Valley campus will close at 1 p.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick .
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- There are no schools closures in P.E.I.