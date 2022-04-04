iHeartRadio

Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals

In this file image, school buses sit covered with snow at Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record via AP)

Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Monday, April 4, 2022.

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are OPEN. Buses are not running, however.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Schools in the Montague, Souris and Morell families of schools will dismiss students two hours early.
  • Schools in the Charlottetown and Bluefield families will dismiss students one hour early.
  • La-Belle-Cloche and Francois-Buote will close two hours early.
  • l'Ecole Saint-Augustin will close one hour early.
