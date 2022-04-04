Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Monday, April 4, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are OPEN. Buses are not running, however.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Schools in the Montague, Souris and Morell families of schools will dismiss students two hours early.
- Schools in the Charlottetown and Bluefield families will dismiss students one hour early.
- La-Belle-Cloche and Francois-Buote will close two hours early.
- l'Ecole Saint-Augustin will close one hour early.
-
Workers at Metro distribution centre reject tentative deal, go on strike, union saysUnifor says more than 900 full-time workers at Metro Inc.'s Toronto-area distribution centre are on strike after voting to reject a tentative agreement with the grocer.
-
World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulledTemperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.
-
Town of Lakeshore 'extremely disappointed' with Hyrdo One path through ComberHydro One announced Monday a long-term plan to build five new hydro transmission lines across Southern Ontario.
-
-
This Halifax man was the fastest Canadian at the Paris MarathonThe fastest Canadian at Sunday’s Paris Marathon was a 26-year-old man from Halifax.
-
Calgary police to provide update on death of teen in Arbour LakeMembers of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are expected to provide details regarding the ongoing investigation into the recent discovery of the remains of Jal Acor Jal.
-
Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageantTwo Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plasticsGuelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
-
Weeks after finishing cancer treatment, B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."