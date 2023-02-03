Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All Digby County schools will be closed. Schools in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties remain open.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Cumberland County are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: The Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Pleasant Bay School are closed. Inverness Education Centre/Academy will be dismissing students at 11 a.m. All other schools will be dismissing students at 12 p.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools north of Smokey are closed. School buses will only be traveling on paved roads.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Clare area, and at l’Ecole Rose-des-Vents.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Schools in Zone 1 and 2 of the Anglophone West School District will be closed. They include schools in Edmundston, Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, and Perth-Andover.
