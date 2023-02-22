Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations

When severe weather moves in, make Storm Watch your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.

The Storm Watch team begins its work well before the crack of dawn, collecting information from across our coverage area and posting it on this page.

Want to stay ahead of the storm? Check out our weather page or your latest local forecast from weather specialist Will Aiello and the CTV Kitchener team.

The following is a list of cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

COMMUNITY CENTRES

The Williamsburg Community Centre will be closing at 5 p.m., and all neighbourhood programs at Williamsburg Community Centre are cancelled

STREET PARKING

The City of Guelph has declared a significant weather event meaning all cars parked on city streets are required to move, and all overnight on-street parking is suspended.

TRANSIT

Starting at 5 p.m. ION train service between Conestoga and Northfield stations and between Kitchener Market and Fairway stations will be replaced by shuttle buses. Trains will continue to operate between Northfield and Kitchener Market stations.

2:42 PM : Due to anticipated winter storm conditions, ION replacement shuttle service will start between Conestoga and Northfield Stations and between Kitchener Market and Fairway Stations at 5 p.m. ION light rail will operate bet... (see https://t.co/jFObWR7aN9 for details)