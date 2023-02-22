Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
When severe weather moves in, make Storm Watch your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
The Storm Watch team begins its work well before the crack of dawn, collecting information from across our coverage area and posting it on this page.
The following is a list of cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says all St. Louis Adult Learning and Continuing Education programs are CANCELLED and campuses are CLOSED
- WCDSB has also CANCELLED all Community Use of School permits for Wednesday evening
- WCDSB homework clubs ARE RUNNING at participating elementary and secondary schools
- The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says all rental permits, games and school events are CANCELLED for Wednesday evening.
- The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has CANCELLED all community use of schools for Wednesday.
- The Grand Erie District School Board has CANCELLED all after school athletics, and all community use of schools permits.
- Wilfrid Laurier University campuses and locations WILL CLOSE Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., campus operations will resume Thursday at 6 a.m. unless communicated otherwise
- All University of Waterloo campus locations WILL CLOSE Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
- All Conestoga College locations WILL CLOSE Wednesday at 4 p.m.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
- The Williamsburg Community Centre will be closing at 5 p.m., and all neighbourhood programs at Williamsburg Community Centre are cancelled
STREET PARKING
- The City of Guelph has declared a significant weather event meaning all cars parked on city streets are required to move, and all overnight on-street parking is suspended.
TRANSIT
- Starting at 5 p.m. ION train service between Conestoga and Northfield stations and between Kitchener Market and Fairway stations will be replaced by shuttle buses. Trains will continue to operate between Northfield and Kitchener Market stations.
