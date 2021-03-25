Storm will bring mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to Maritimes starting Friday night

A low-pressure system moving across the Maritimes late Friday into Saturday will bring a turn from rain, to freezing rain, and then to snow before it clears.

A steady rain will develop across the Maritimes Friday afternoon. The rain may even be heavy at times in southern New Brunswick. A general 10 to 30 mm of rain is expected for the Maritimes with local amounts as high as 30 to 40 mm in southern New Brunswick.

The rain turns to freezing rain and snow in northern New Brunswick Friday evening. During the night, the snow-rain line sinks further south into central New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island. By and through early Saturday morning, the rest of the Maritimes turns to snow.

The most snow is expected in northern New Brunswick, which will see 10 to 15 cm except 15 to 25 cm for an area extending from Campbellton across Bathurst and into the Acadian Peninsula. 5 to 10 cm of snow for eastern New Brunswick including Moncton. 5 to 10 cm of snow for Prince Edward Island, parts of northern mainland Nova Scotia, and northern Inverness/Victoria Counties Cape Breton. The remainder of the Maritimes with 5 cm or less.

Due to the change from rain to snow, an icy layer is possible under any snow accumulation. This could make conditions more slippery and more difficult to clear snow.

Friday night and Saturday morning the wind will turn to the north and northeast. It will increase through Saturday and strong gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are expected for the eastern coastline of New Brunswick, P.E.I., and much of Nova Scotia. Areas of drifting and blowing snow are possible.

Another system packing a mix of snow and rain is forecast to arrive Sunday evening into Monday for the Maritimes.